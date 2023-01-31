6.8 million deaths and 752.5 million coronavirus infections in three years

KEY POINTS Death toll reached 6.8 million

World GDP falls by 3.1%

1.29 billion pupils and students affected

Six million, 800 thousand deaths, 752.5 million infections and a 3.1% drop in global gross domestic product are some of the consequences of the three-year coronavirus pandemic on the planet.





According to World Health Organisation data, from January 2020 to January 27 this year, more than 6.8 million deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded.



