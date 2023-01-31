6.8 million deaths and 752.5 million coronavirus infections in three years

Coronavirus in Australia

Η πανδημία κορωνοϊού και τα προβλήματα που προκάλεσε τα τελευταία τρία χρόνια Source: Pixabay

The numbers of the global coronavirus pandemic are staggering, with the number of victims reaching 6.8 million and the damage to the economy skyrocketing.

KEY POINTS
  • Death toll reached 6.8 million
  • World GDP falls by 3.1%
  • 1.29 billion pupils and students affected
Six million, 800 thousand deaths, 752.5 million infections and a 3.1% drop in global gross domestic product are some of the consequences of the three-year coronavirus pandemic on the planet.

According to World Health Organisation data, from January 2020 to January 27 this year, more than 6.8 million deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded.

As highlighted, these numbers are underestimated as they do not include excess mortality directly or indirectly related to the disease, with actual deaths being two or three times higher.
