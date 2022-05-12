A Greek leads research that discovered water in a historic meteorite

International research, led by Greek researcher Ioannis Mpaziotis, Assistant Professor of Mineralogy-Petrology at the Agricultural University of Athens, demonstrates another - possible - source of water on the early Earth.





Main Points





What makes the Kakowa meteorite spotted in Romania special

Changes what we know about the origin of water on Earth

The history of water in our solar system is of huge interest

Research on the Kakowa meteorite, which fell in Romania in the 19th century, has unearthed a hydrated mineral called margarite, with the research providing answers about the evolution of life on Earth.





Speaking on SBS Greek, Dr. Ioannis Mpaziotis spoke about the significance of this discovery.





"We discovered some hydrated minerals. They are a group of minerals that are rare to find in meteorites and specifically in this type of meteorite. This category although it is the most common of the types of meteorites that we recover from the Earth's surface, until today, no corresponding mineral had been found inside," he said.



