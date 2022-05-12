A Greek leads research that discovered water in a historic meteorite

Ioannis Mpaziotis

Δρ Ιωάννης Μπαζιώτης, Επίκουρος Καθηγητής Ορυκτολογίας-Πετρολογίας Source: Facebook/Ioannis Baziotis

The origin of water on Earth is potentially due to a meteorite impact with our planet. This is revealed by new international research, of which Dr Ioannis Mpaziotis is a key contributor.

International research, led by Greek researcher Ioannis Mpaziotis, Assistant Professor of Mineralogy-Petrology at the Agricultural University of Athens, demonstrates another - possible - source of water on the early Earth.

Main Points

  • What makes the Kakowa meteorite spotted in Romania special
  • Changes what we know about the origin of water on Earth
  • The history of water in our solar system is of huge interest
Research on the Kakowa meteorite, which fell in Romania in the 19th century, has unearthed a hydrated mineral called margarite, with the research providing answers about the evolution of life on Earth.

Speaking on SBS Greek, Dr. Ioannis Mpaziotis spoke about the significance of this discovery.

"We discovered some hydrated minerals. They are a group of minerals that are rare to find in meteorites and specifically in this type of meteorite. This category although it is the most common of the types of meteorites that we recover from the Earth's surface, until today, no corresponding mineral had been found inside," he said.

Listen more by clicking play on the podcast in the main photo.

