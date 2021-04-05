A Hellenic exhibition at the library of the South Australian Parliament

The president of the Museum, Hrisoula Melissinaki, speaks to SBS Greek and informs that the exhibition l last until April 15. The exhibition was visited by Adelaide High School students.





“For the first time, something "Greek" is exhibited in the Parliament of South Australia, according to the Parliamentary Librarian Dr. John Weste. This means recognition and acclaim of Hellenism and the Greek Museum of Adelaide”, says Ms Melissinaki. Από την επίσκεψη του premier, Steven Marshall, στην έκθεση Source: Supplied “At a reception we spoke with Premier of South Australia, Steven Marshall and Jing Lee, MLC. We updated them about the Greek Museum. Jing Lee had visited the exhibition and showed as much enthusiasm and interest as the prime minister”, she says.





Title: Celebrating the 200 years of Greek Independence, a cultural journey in Greek Art and History



Στιγμιότυπο από επίσκεψη άλλων παραγόντων Source: Supplied Exhibits: and information about:





1) traditional Greek Costumes, made in 1910-1920 and the story of Greek costumes





2) 3D art crafting the Greek Houses from Edessa/Greece made by Match sticks





3) Exhibits /jewelries made by Silver and the3 story about the art of Silver in Greece





4) Book with the First Greek Constitution of 1822 and Notes and Book about Greek Literature ,edition 1896





5) The Greek Flag and her History





6) Byzantine Icon and t5he story of Byzantine hagiography





7) Potteries replicas and the Story of Ceramic art and pottery





8) Embroideries and Crochets made by Greek ladies around 1920-1960 , the art of embroideries





The Content of this exhibition is very representative of Greek art and Heritage ,of our history from the last century 18th to the present days....

