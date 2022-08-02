A... splash in a dozen of fresh Greek movies on SBS On Demand

Adults In The Room / Biography, Drama / 2019





As Greece's economy lays in tatters, a new government fights back against the EU's control and inspires millions of Europeans.





Director: Costa-Gavras / Cast: Christos Loulis, Ulrich Tukur, Vincent Nemeth, Daan Schuurmans, Valeria Golino, Georges Corraface, Colin Stinton, Christos Stergioglou, Francesco Acquaroli, Adrian Frieling, Alexandros Bourdoumis





Thread / Science Fiction, Drama, 2017





The memories of the chaos of 1970s Greece cause a political revolutionary and her son to fester in a psychological stew of dark meditations, political aggression and violence.





Director: Alexander Voulgaris / Cast: Sofia Kokkali, Vangelis Loukissas, Giorgos Karpathakis, Sofia Georgovassili





Cosmic Candy / Comedy Drama / 2019





An eccentric supermarket cashier has to care for his neighbor's little girl when ends up disappearing.





Director:Rinio Dragasaki / Cast:Dimitris Lalos, Maria Kitsou, Antonis Tsiotsiopoulos, Kimonas Kouris, Pipera Maya, Fotis Thomaidis, Dimitris Drosos, Aggeliki Panagiotopoulou, Evi Dovelou





The Republic / Thriller, Crime Drama, Action / 2015





After seeing his brother murdered, a photojournalist and surveillance expert tries to take on a system of political corruption.





Director: Dimitris Tzetzas / Cast: Prometheus Aleifer, Yannis Stankoglou, Takis Spyridakis, Errikos Litsis, Vicky Papadopoulou, Alexandros Logothetis, Petros Laoudis, Zoi Laskari, Giorgos Kimoulis, Makis Papadimitriou, Kostas Nikouli, Alexandra Hasani, Ioanna Kolliopoulou, Dimitris Liolios





Pari / Drama / 2019





Babak, an Iranian student in Athens, has disappeared. His mother goes looking for him after he fails to pick her up from the airport.





Director: Siamak Etemadi / Cast: Melika Foroutan, Shahbaz Noshir, Sofia Kokkali, Argyris Pandazaras, Lena Kitsopoulou, Lefteris Tsatsis, Bijan Daneshmand, Dimitris Xanthopoulos, Aspasia Kokosi





Still River / Drama / 2018





Anna and Petros, a Greek couple who recently moved to an industrial Siberian town because of Petros' work, are shocked to discover Anna is pregnant with no prior intercourse / Director: Angelos Frantzis / Cast: Katia Goulioni





Son of Sofia / Drama / 2017





An 11-year-old Russian boy makes his way to Athens to join his mother and learns that she has married her elderly Greek employer.





Director:Elina Psikou / Cast:Victor Khomut, Valery Tscheplanowa, Thanasis Papageorgiou, Artemios Havalits, Areti Seidaridou, Ivonni Maltezou, Marinos Veslemes, Christos Stergioglou





Boy Eating the Bird's Food / Drama / 2012





Young Yorgos has a beautiful voice, but cannot earn a living from singing in Athens. Too proud to ask for help, he survives by partaking in the food he buys for his beloved pet canary.





Director:Ektoras Lygizos / Cast:Yiannis Papadopoulos, Lila Mpaklesi, Vangelis Kommatas, Kharálampos Goyós, Konstadinos Voudouris, Kleopatra Peraki





Kala azar / Drama / 2020





A young couple working for a crematorium makes house calls to people whose pets have died, but as they give animals respectful send-offs, their own relationship fractures.





Director: Janis Rafa / Cast: Penelope Tsilika, Dimitris Lalos, Michele Valley, Tasos Rafailidis, Oguzhan Kaya, Gokhan Kaya, Maria Aliferi, Adrian Frieling, Martin Benge





Zizotek / Adventure / 2019





When a little boy is abandoned by his mother at a popular festival in the Greek countryside, he finds refuge in a forest cabin.





Director: Vardis Marinakis / Cast: Dimitris Xanthopoulos





Afterlov / Comedy Drama / 2016





A man locks himself in a room with his ex-girlfriend and refuses to open the door until she tells him why they broke up.





Director:Stergios Paschos / Cast:Iro Bezou, Haris Fragoulis





Winona / Comedy, Drama / 2019





Four young women and their sheepdog enjoy the warmth of the sun and the chill of the ocean until the day ends and they pack their things to leave.





Director: Alexander Voulgaris / Cast: Sofia Kokkali, Iro Bezou, Anthi Efstratiadou, Daphne Patakia





The Man With the Answers / Drama, Romance, LGBTQ / 2021





A former Greek diving champion and an eccentric German student take an adventurous road trip of rediscovery from Bari to Bavaria





Director: Stelios Kammitsis / Cast: Anton Weil, Vasilis Magouliotis, Rinio Dragasaki, Pier Andrea Bosna, Vassilis Dimitroulias, Roni Enwiya, Stella Fyrogeni, Antonis Katsaris





Apples / Comedy Drama / 2020





Amidst a worldwide pandemic that causes sudden amnesia, a man finds himself enrolled in a recovery program designed to help unclaimed patients build new identities.



