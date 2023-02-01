'A Worthy Rival': Demetra Giannakopoulos' new play at Melbourne's Midsumma Festival

Demetra Giannakopoulos is the writer and director of the play 'A Worthy Rival'.





Demetra's stories explore cultural and social issues in an entertaining way, to understand the issues, each other, and ourselves.





Although her stories delve into serious themes, ever present is a sense of humor about life.



The Synopsis





Victoria and Sam, rivals and friends, are preparing to play the defining match of their careers.





Their battle about fame, sexuality, and meeting triumph and disaster equally, begins before the first serve is hit.





An original audio play with evocative sound effects and music.





‘A Worthy Rival’ is an original audio play written and directed by Demetra Giannakopoulos. It is dramatic fiction.



‘A Worthy Rival’ is an original audio play written and directed by Demetra Giannakopoulos / Luke David Photography Credit: LUKE DAVID It is to be performed by 3 actors comprising the 2 tennis players, plus 1 actor in multiple roles of commentator and journalists imposing their narratives on the players.





There is also original music sung live by Saint Ergo.





Victoria is played by Christina Arampatzi, a Greek European actor and voice-over artist.





She trained in the USA and Australia, and her credits include theatre productions and short films shot in New York, Bahrain, and Melbourne.





Sam is played by Shannon Stevens (they/them), an actor based in Naarm, Melbourne.



Midsumma Festival: 'A Worthy Rival by Demetra Giannakopoulos', Here the cast and the writer-director, at the Victorian Pride Centre / Luke David Photography Credit: LUKE DAVID In 2022, Shannon wrote, directed, produced, and acted in their autobiographical play ‘sisterblister’ at The Butterfly Club.





Commentator and Journalists are performed by Iranian-born Amir Rahimzadeh, who lived in the UK for most of his life before embarking on a life Down Under in 2016.





His TV credits include 'Neighbours', and 'Savage River' and he was a series regular on ABC's The Heights.





Joanna of Saint Ergot performs her original music, an artist who has a deep desire to connect with ideas and people.







Information about the play





The performance is at 7:30 pm, on Saturday 4 February 2023 at the Victorian Pride Centre, 79 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda





More info and tickets at the Midsumma website .

