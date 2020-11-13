Aboriginal - Greek Australian combines the DNA of two ancient civilizations

Tiyanna - Marie Mastrosavas grew up in an Aboriginal community outside the South Australian town of Centuna. She always knew that she was different, having lighter skin and coloured eyes, a Greek father and an Aboriginal mother.





Her grandfather George was the first to migrate from Rhodes island in Greece to Australia. Her father was born in South Australia. Aboriginal - Greek Australian Tiyanna-Marie Mastrosavas Source: supplied/ Kartikeya Sharma Despite the fact that she combines the DNA of two ancient civilizations, she has grown more with the Aboriginal traditions.

I learned that you have to be strong, especially in a world like today with so much racism. I don't know much about my Greek heritage, but I am looking to find out.

Tiyanna-Marie Mastrosavas in Uluru Source: supplied/ Kartikeya Sharma She wants to learn more about Greece and when she can, travel to Rhodes to see up close the places where her grandfather lived. Tiyanna Marie Mastrosavas became a mother at the age of just 15 and now has two sons aged 8 and 10.

It is nice when they see us with my sons and think they are my brothers.

Tiyanna Marie has set a goal to study agriculture and to be a good example for the younger generations. She especially admires her older sister Crystal Mastrosavas, who is a singer known as Lady Lash and recently her life became the focus of a documentary presented by NITV.

I am very proud of my sister for everything she has achieved in her life.





Listen to the interview given by Tiyanna Marie Mastrosava to the Greek program of SBS radio by clicking play on the podcast that accompanies the original photo. The interview is in English. Source: supplied/ Kartikeya Sharma