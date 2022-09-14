Katrina Ikonomou: Aboriginal - Greek social worker voted as "local hero" in NSW

Winner of the award «local hero» , social worker Katrina Lee Ikonomou, is the Clinical Director at Gunawirra , a not-for-profit organisation that provides support and appropriate therapeutic services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.





At the Gunawirra center they help mainly Aboriginal women and children, who have suffered mental and other traumas, to overcome them and gain a better understanding of their cultural heritage. Some of the trauma dates back to the stolen generations.





Katrina Ikonomou is herself a proud Dharug woman, but she is equally proud of her Greek background. Her father is the child of Greek migrants to Australia and her mother is Aboriginal. Katrina believes she is very lucky to have both these family and cultural influences, that sculpted whom she is today.



I am very lucky person! I have two great big families. My dad is Greek and my mum is Aboriginal. I get the best of both cultures and both worlds (...) and yeah it kind of put me in the place I am today and what made me want to help and improve the lives of others. Katrina Lee Ikonomou

Her Greek grandparents had migrated from Corinth to Australia. Katrina has not yet managed to go on a trip to Greece, but it's on her "to do" list.



I haven't been to Greece yet, but it's in my plans. I want to see where my grandparents grew up. I imagine Greece as an beautiful place with beautiful people. Katrina Lee Ikonomou

Katrina was voted winner of the local hero title and she will be awarded 20 thousand dollars, which will assist and strengthen the important work of the Gunawirra centre.



The names of this year's Westfield local heroes were announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.



