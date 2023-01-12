SBS Greek

The myth of Athena comes alive at the National Gallery of Victoria

Alkistis Pitsaki

Published 12 January 2023 at 7:25pm, updated an hour ago at 7:55pm
Presented by Dina Gerolymou
Greek actress and director Alkistis Pitsaki bring the myth of how the city of Athens got its name to Melbourne at the NGV from 17 to 19 of January 2023. The show, which is free and open to all, has a narrative character and is mainly aimed at children of all ages.

The show will be performed at the NGV's Temple of Boom, a modern interpretation of the Parthenon, the ancient monument that crowns Athens for thousands of years.

The creator of this show is the Greek actress and director Alkisti Pitsaki. Born and raised in Athens, Alkisti Pitsaki has been living and studying in Melbourne for the last three years.

She completed her masters in directing at the Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne in 2022.
Ariadne_artwork (2).jpg
Credit: courtesy of Alkisti Pitsaki. Photograph by Katerina Triantafillou. Art Design by Anais Pitsaki
Ms Pitsaki has a special love for female mythological characters. Last year she created "Ariadne/Αριάδνη" a bilingual play where the mythological Cretan princess's voice comes thundering from the labyrinth to tell the story of the woman who held the secret to Minautor's defeat.

When the Omicron wave forced Melbourne into one more lockdown, Ms Pitsaki to turn "Ariadne/Αριάδνη" into an audio play. However, Melbourne audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy the play in September when Alkistis Pitsaki will restore her original vision for Ariadne.
