The myth of Athena comes alive at the National Gallery of Victoria

The show will be performed at the NGV's Temple of Boom, a modern interpretation of the Parthenon, the ancient monument that crowns Athens for thousands of years.





The creator of this show is the Greek actress and director Alkisti Pitsaki. Born and raised in Athens, Alkisti Pitsaki has been living and studying in Melbourne for the last three years.





She completed her masters in directing at the Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne in 2022.



Credit: courtesy of Alkisti Pitsaki. Photograph by Katerina Triantafillou. Art Design by Anais Pitsaki Ms Pitsaki has a special love for female mythological characters. Last year she created "Ariadne/Αριάδνη" a bilingual play where the mythological Cretan princess's voice comes thundering from the labyrinth to tell the story of the woman who held the secret to Minautor's defeat.



