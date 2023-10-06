All except Olympiacos stood out

AEK Athens v Ajax Amsterdam UEFA Europa League

O Domagoj Vida πανηγυρίζει την ισοφάριση για λογαριασμό της ΑΕΚ Credit: Focus Images/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Draws for Panathinaikos and AEK Athens, victories for Aris Limassol and PAOK on the 2nd round of the Europa League and Europa Conferences League respectively. Olympiacos failed to achieve its first victory.

Today was a great day for our teams in the European Cups, apart from Olympiacos, which missed a unique opportunity to get its first victory, the rest of our representatives got results that keep them on track to qualify for the next phase.

For the 2nd round of the Europa League group stage, AEK and Panathinaikos drew with Ajax in New Philadelphia and Maccabi Haifa in Israel respectively, Aris Limassol defeated Scottish Rangers in Cyprus and Olympiacos, although they were leading 2-0, finally got a draw against Batska Topola in Serbia.

The results of our teams are:
AEK Athens - Ajax 1-1
Maccabi Haifa - Panathinaikos 0-0
Aris Limassol - Rangers 2-1
and Batska Topola - Olympiacos 2-2
