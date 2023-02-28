Child safety at the heart of Alphington Grammar objections

A mental health centre may be set up next to the Alphington Grammar Day School, of the Greek Community of Melbourne, if the proposal currently under discussion at the City of Yarra, is approved.





Dr Vivianne Nikou, the principal of Alphington Grammar, said that a private operator wants to open a mental health facility next to the school.





The center will be located at the same place that until recently was a nursing home. Its entrance will be on the same street that is the entrance to the school.



Alphington Grammar's objections



The school's objections focus on the safety of students and school staff.





As Dr. Nikou told SBS Greek, the proposed facilities patients would be able to pass through the school grounds to reach Darebin Creek , which is located next to the school.



The courtyard of the school bordering the park is fenced, however there is an old path that passes through the school and leads to Darebin Creek. It used to connect Old Heidelberg Rd with Darebin Creek.





When the school was built — long before the Greek Community bought the facilities and established Alphington Grammar — this path continued to be displayed on the map but not in reality it had ceased to exist. This is because the path, which is basically the extension of Old Heidelberg Rd, passes in front of the entrance of the school crossing its premises. Last year the local council asked the school to give access to the public wishing



to reach Darebin Creek from that particular point. There is public access a few meters down the road that runs perpendicular to Old Heidelberg Rd.



The school community voiced strong objections to this decision, and the issue even made headlines in Melbourne's daily newspapers.





Dr. Nikou told us that the school is not opposed to the creation of mental health centers but in this particular instance she finds disturbing that mental health patiens would have access to the school's premises and the school's students.





She also expressed frustration on the lack of transparency from the local council.



