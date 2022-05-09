An Epirus girl from Norway will seek to take Greece to the top of Eurovision

Amanda Georgiadi (or Amanda Tenfjord as her stage name is) was born in Ioannina and at the age of three she emigrated with her family to Norway.





Main Points





She was born in Ioannina, which she visits every year

Her first memory of Eurovision was Paparizou's victory

She likes souvlaki, moussaka, dad's pastitsio

She lived in the small town of Tenfjord, where her artistic surname comes from.





Her love of music started in childhood with piano lessons and later vocal lessons.





Today she is living her dream of representing Greece with the song "Die together", the lyrics of which she wrote herself, while the music is written by Bjørn Helge Gammelsæter.





As she admits in an interview with SBS Greek, the song was written after a break-up, but it is about true love.





"Die Together is a song about love and it's about how painful or how beautiful it can be at the same time. I wrote it after a breakup, but it's not about breakup, hate or anything like that, it's about love. When you love someone you can do anything for them and the title is metaphorical," she said.



