An evening dedicated to Cyprus

A documentary and trailer screening of a feature film due for release in 2024 on the divided Cyprus takes place tomorrow at 7pm at the Cyprus Community of New South Wales.





The event, which is part of the Sydney Greek Festival, will screen a documentary filmed in 1990 for SBS on the aftermath of the 1974 Turkish invasion.





Another documentary about Famagusta, which has been a ghost town for almost half a century, will also be screened.





As Kay Pavlou, a Greek director, writer and producer, told SBS Greek, the occasion for this event is the half-century anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 2024.





"The idea for this night came about because in one year it will be 50 years since the Turkish invasion. I wanted to show the films I have made so far and talk about the film I want to make in Cyprus," she said.





Apart from the two documentaries, the event will also see a trailer for the feature film that Pavlou is preparing and will be released next year.





"Both of my parents are from a village called Rizokarpaso, which the Turks changed its name. It is the only village in Cyprus from which the Greeks did not leave, remaining stranded there. They were my grandfather, my grandmother and one of my uncles that stayed there until their deaths, waiting to get their fields back. I wanted to make a feature film about it, because I was very impressed by the courage they had. I don't want to forget them and I want to show their story to other people," said Mrs Pavlou while talking about her new film.



