Andronas Conservation Architecture wins prestigious award

The Keilor Police Hut is a small, prefabricated, corrugated-iron clad building that was originally manufactured in Great Britain or Scotland in the mid-1800s, and imported to Australia like you might import a piece of flat-pack furniture today.



It was originally erected in Keilor in 1853 to house the Keilor Police on the road to the goldfields and has subsequently been moved several times, most recently as part of this conservation project. It now stands on Wurundjeri Country at Harrick’s Cottage in Keilor Park. The restored Keilor Police Hut. Source: Supplied “We are honoured to have received peer acknowledgement for our conservation efforts on the Keilor Police Hut,” said Arthur Andronas, Director of Andronas Conservation Architecture.



“We faced a range of challenges in relocating and restoring the hut, including working out how to take it apart and put it back together without the instructions,” Mr Andronas said.



“We also had to come up with a creative solution for waterproofing at least half the building while also maintaining its original form, which is why the interior is now half new-looking, and half original-looking.”



“We’d like to thank Brimbank Council and the Keilor Historical Society for entrusting us with this little gem,” he said.



The Keilor Police Hut has also been included in a submission to UNESCO to have Australia's 19th century portable buildings recognised on the World Heritage Register.



The Victorian Architecture Awards honour the state’s best architecture for 2022.



