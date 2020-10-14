﻿ Angelica Panopoulos: Our community must be rebuilt after COVID

Angelica Panopoulos

Η ομογενής υποψήφια στον Δήμο Moreland, Αγγελική Πανοπούλου Source: Supplied/Angelica Panopoulos

The process of electing members to the City Councils of Victoria continues through postal voting. Among the candidates is a big number of Greek–Australians.

Growing up in Glenroy, Angelica Panopoulos, who is studying law, international studies and the Greek language, decided to run as a candidate in the Victoria Council Elections in Moreland North-West ward.

 

