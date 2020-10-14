Growing up in Glenroy, Angelica Panopoulos, who is studying law, international studies and the Greek language, decided to run as a candidate in the Victoria Council Elections in Moreland North-West ward.
Angelica Panopoulos: Our community must be rebuilt after COVID
Η ομογενής υποψήφια στον Δήμο Moreland, Αγγελική Πανοπούλου Source: Supplied/Angelica Panopoulos
The process of electing members to the City Councils of Victoria continues through postal voting. Among the candidates is a big number of Greek–Australians.
