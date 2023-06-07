Angelos Postecoglou made history after signing with Tottenham

Greek Australian coach Angelos Postecoglou has made history, both for Australia and for his home country Greece.
Postecoglou becomes the first Greek and Australian coach to take charge of an English Premier League team.
Yesterday the expat signed a four-year contract with Tottenham and after two amazing seasons in Scotland with Celtic, where he won five titles, including this year's treble, he becomes a London resident.
Celtic lost just 18 of the 113 matches played under Postecoglou, who leaves the club with a 73.45% win rate.