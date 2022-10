The event also honoured the subsequent ANZAC involvement in the Greek Campaign and the Battle of Crete in 1941.









The «NΟ-ΟΧΙ» Day marks Greece entering WW2 when the Greek people fought against the invading forces of Benito Mussolini.









In attendance at the event were Inner West Council Mayor, Darcy Byrne, The Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia Mr Makarios and other dignitaries.





