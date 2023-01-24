A. Albanese in Alice Springs to discuss surge in crime

سردرگمی در مورد موضع کارگر در قبال ویزه‌های پناهندگی موقت از اظهارات قبلی آنتونی البنیزی ناشی شده بود.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese Credit: LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is visiting the red centre and the city of Alice Springs where crime levels have risen sharply.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by the Federal Minister of Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Senator Pat Dodson - an indigenous elder and leading figure of Reconciliation.

Malarndirri McCarthy, deputy minister for Indigenous Australians, will also accompany the prime minister.
Aliice Springs has witnessed a sharp rise in crime and alcohol- fuelled violence in 2022. According to locals, this is the worst social crisis in recent decades.
READ MORE

Μεγάλες αλλαγές έρχονται στο σύστημα Medicare, σύμφωνα με δηλώσεις του υπουργού Υγείας

The issue came to the fore with the recent publication of Northern Territory police data that saw a 43% increase in violent attacks in 2022. This figure includes a 53% increase in incidents of alcohol-related assaults.

Also, according to the same data, 'commercial break ins' and home invasions have increased by more than 50%.

Jamie Chalker, Chief of Police of the Northern Territory, said that police collected this data after the ending of prohibitions on the sale and consumption of alcohol six months ago. The ban had been imposed in the context of the 'intervention' in the Northern Territory.
READ MORE

Επιτακτική ανάγκη για χώρους ταφής στο Σύδνεϋ, σε πληρότητα το ελληνικό τμήμα του Rookwood εντός δεκαετίας

The police chief said services in remote communities are "structuraly broken"and that for decades they have been pushing residents to service centres of other areas such as Alice Springs. Mr Chalker argued that a “wider debate” was needed about the factors behind the data and levels of crime and alcohol addiction.

“Prisons are full,” he said.

Albanese and his high-ranking government officials accompanying him will meet with the Northern Territory's chief minister Natasha Fyles at Alice Spings as well as representatives of the indigenous health organisation Central Australia Aboriginal Congress.
READ MORE

Ο εθισμός σε ουσίες στην Αυστραλία

Οξύνθηκε το πρόβλημα με τζόγο και αλκοολισμό κατά την πανδημία

Yesterday, the leader of the federal opposition Peter Dutton called for a Federal Police (AFP) force to be sent to Alice Springs in order to deal with the situation. On the same wavelength were the statements of the mayor of the city Matt Paterson who called for both the deployment of an AFP team and the Armed Forces.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Greek News Bulletin

News bulletin, Tuesday 24 January 2023

مارک باتلر وزیر بهداشت استرالیا

Μεγάλες αλλαγές έρχονται στο σύστημα Medicare, σύμφωνα με δηλώσεις του υπουργού Υγείας

Auf der Invasion Day Demo in Melbourne 2016

Διχασμό προκαλεί η επιλογή της ημερομηνίας για τον εορτασμό της Ημέρας της Αυστραλίας

A cemetery in Sydney, Australia.

Urgent need for burial sites in Sydney, at full capacity the Greek section of Rookwood within a decade