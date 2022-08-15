Archbishop Makarios' vision for choir a reality under Mexis’ direction

Highlights Renowned composer Themos Mexis, Musical Director of the new National Metropolitan Choir of Australia

The choir, formed under the auspices of the Archdiocese, will have its inaugural performance in Constantinople

Applications are open with no previous experience required

The first performance is set to take place in Constantinople in October 2021, coinciding with the 30 th anniversary of the enthronement of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.





Archbishop Makarios appointed composer Themos Mexis to direct the choir.





Raised in Australia, Mr Mexis has performed and conducted also in Greece, Cyprus and Trieste. The award-winning composer spent the last few years at his home-island Rhodes, conducting the Rhodes Municipal Concert Band, until his return to Sydney where he currently resides. Conducting the SBS Youth Orchestra at Sydney Town Hall in 1997. Source: Themos Mexis The National Metropolitan Choir formation, he tells SBS Greek was a “dream and vision” for the Archbishop.





Mr Mexis reveals being overwhelmed by feelings when invited by Makarios to be appointed its musical director.





“The emotion and enthusiasm filled my whole being,” he describes.





Mr Mexis says one of the Archbishop’s aspirations for the choir is to attract younger generations, with a children choir underway.

For the time being though, their energy is focused in preparations for the first show in Constantinople.





“It’s crucial that we raise awareness in order to find the 80 choir participants we are looking for,” Mr Mexis says.





Women and men, anyone appreciating music is invited to join provided they are over 18 years of age.





No specialised music skills are required, and as for previous choir experience or ability to read in Greek though desirable are not necessary.





Interested individuals can contact directly Father Steven Scoutas on 0417-771-113 or Mrs Ellie Mexis 0404-378-745.





