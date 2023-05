A delicious, nutritious and healthy food that should not be missing from our table is artichokes a la polita.



Artichokes a la polita

Ingredients you will need:





60g olive oil



150g of dried onion



100g fresh onion



650g artichokes, peeled



200g carrots



400g potatoes



100g white wine



650g chicken stock or water



30g lemon juice



Zest of one lemon



50g spring onion (the green part)



10g dill



Salt