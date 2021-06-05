Athens' University lecturer accused of sexual harassment

The prosecutor ordered an investigation into the allegations. The National University of Athens, the biggest and most prestigious university in Greece, conducted its own investigation after students launched complaints against the lecturer in the faculty of Communications and Mass Media.





Following the investigation, the lecturer was suspended.

The students allege that the lecturer was asking them for selfies, sent them messages late at night, sent inappropriate messages on Facebook, he would invite them to his office and ask them to take photographs of them naked and would pressure them to repeat his subjects.

"Office of a sexist" wrote a student on the lecturer's office door and another one wrote underneath "potential rapist".





Among the notices the students glued on the lecturer's door were some reading "he harasses us in the university corridors", "he sends inappropriate personal messages on Facebook", "he asks to photograph students naked to make us feel 'beautiful'", "he pursues close contact with students", "he wears a feminist image to deceive", "he uses his position, other professors cover him" and " he asks for photographs in a swimsuit".



