Aussie vibes in Athens: From a tribute to Greek Australians to… streaming the AFL Grand Final

photo collage from ‘Greek Australians: In Their Own Image’ exhibition

Bill Florence (Vasilios Florias), Melbourne, 1922 - Girls at the Glendi Festival, Adelaide, 1989 - Helen and Peter Faros, Olympia Café, Bigga, NSW, 2009 Source: (top L) Photo courtesy, J. Florence, from the ‘In Their Own Image: Greek-Australians’ National Project Archives - (R) Effy Alexakis

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Greece’s only ‘street’ magazine Shedia, run by Greek Australian Chris Alefantis, is running a series of events in Athens aimed to strengthen ties between the two countries’ Hellenes.

Highlights
  • A series of events targeting both Greeks and members of the Greek diaspora is taking place in Athens
  • Under the auspices of the Australian embassy, a photo exhibition capturing Australia’s Greek presence is currently open to audiences
  • The broader initiative aims to strengthen social and cultural ties between the two countries
Marking the start of the project is the famed photographic exhibition ‘Greek Australians: In Their Own Image’, hosted at Shedia’s building, in the centre of Athens.

Brought together by renowned documentary photographer Effy Alexakis and historian Leonard Janiszewski, the rare photo archive presents Greek Australian migration stories that move and resonate.
ALSO READ

$100,000 boost pledged for Lonsdale St Greek precinct

“We see in these pictures the true face of our community, the everyday people, ourselves our pappou and yiayia who ventured to Australia,” Chris Alefantis, editor-in-chief of Shedia, tells SBS Greek.

The exhibition, running at Shedia’s ‘home’ until 12 November, enjoys the support of the Australian embassy in Athens.
photo collage from ‘Greek Australians: In Their Own Image’ exhibition
(L) Bill Florence (Vasilios Florias), Melbourne, 1922 - George Poulos, the Rio Milk Bar, Sydney, 2014 - Spartacus and Norma Tsiamis with baby daughter, NT 1987 Source: (L) Photo courtesy, J. Florence, from the ‘In Their Own Image: Greek-Australians’ National Project Archives - (R) Effy Alexakis


“By sponsoring the exhibition, the Australian Embassy wishes to pay tribute to the wonderful contributions of the Greek Australian community which has been a pillar of Australia’s multicultural society and whose role has been nothing less than nation-building,” a spokesperson for the embassy said.

The statement also notes an expression of solidarity with Shedia magazine, “for its valuable work in assisting vulnerable people experiencing homelessness and social exclusion”.

Commenting on the overall line-up of events set to take place, Mr Alefantis explains the aim is to “exemplify even more our connection with Greeks in Australia.”
ALSO READ

Listening to the voice of the streets: The story of Greece’s economic crisis through Graffiti

“We want to establish a hub of connection for Hellenes in both countries.”

Importantly, he says, they want to showcase the social elements that resonate with both audiences, including a shared passion for sports.

This is why the Shedia is planning to live stream the AFL Grand Final at their venue, in Athens CBD, this Saturday morning (Greece time).
READ IN GREEK

Πιθανώς με... ομπρέλες ο μεγάλος τελικός του AFL το Σάββατο

According to Mr Alefantis, the enthusiasm that takes over Australians when they see their footy team competing, is similar to the sight of Athenians flocking to stadiums for a soccer game.

“We want to make locals [in Athens] understand that this game is much more than just a sporting event,” he says, explaining Greeks in general are not familiar with the elements of authentic Aussie culture.

“In Greece we might think we know what Australia is all about, but… really even in the era of social media… we don’t.

“We want to bridge this gap in knowledge”.

Press play on the main photo to listen to the podcast of the interview in Greek.
LISTEN IN GREEK

Melbourne expatriate says she is justified with her decision to adopt two orphans from India

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government