Australia will give Ukraine more heavy artillery weapons and ammunition as Russia steps up its offensive in the Donbas.





The $26.7 million package of military assistance will see Ukraine provided with six M777 lightweight towed howitzers along with ammunition.





It takes Australia's military assistance contribution to Ukraine to $225 million, with a further $65 million provided in humanitarian aid along with more than 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal.





Read more here.