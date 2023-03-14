Details of AUKUS deal revealed

The cost of nuclear-powered submarines to be built under the tripartite agreement AUKUS will range from 268 to 368 billion dollars.





The new submarines will be called SSN-AUKUS. Up to eight nuclear submarines are expected to be built in Australia and will join the country's navy fleet in the 2040s.





The new British designed and developed submarines will be called SSN-AUKUS and they'll feature integrated American technology,





They'll be built in South Australia at the Osborn shipyard, which will receive 8 billion for its upgrade.





Western Australia will host British and American submarines that will be in Australia on a rotation basis. This will start four years from now.





Australia is committed within AUKUS to purchase at least three Virginia class submarines from the US in the next decade and to contribute to US shipbuilding yards.





Details of the deal were announced jointly between the leaders of the three countries, Australia, the US and Britain.





US President Joe Biden spoke of a landmark agreement for the three countries, an agreement that will bring the three countries closer than ever, as he said:



