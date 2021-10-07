This podcast is available in Greek.
Australia: Vaccination rates bring loosening of restrictions in NSW
Source: SBS
The changes follow the state reaching its 70 per cent double vaccination milestone, triggering an easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated adults as planned on Monday. New South Wales has recorded 587 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases as authorities unveiled "measured" changes to the state's roadmap out of lockdown. There were also eight further deaths reported in the 24 hours to 8pm Wednesday, including a man in his 20s.
