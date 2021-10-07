News in Greek - Thursday 7.10.21

News in Greek - Thursday 7.10.21Play12:21 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.4MB) Main news of the day from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world.This podcast is in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑCOVID-19 update: NSW accelerates its reopening, Victoria eases border restrictionsΑλλαγές στην έξοδο της ΝΝΟ από το lockdownWHO recommends use of world's first malaria vaccine for children in 'breakthrough'22 deaths in one day from COVID -19 in AustraliaShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23