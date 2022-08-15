Australian makes the world's top ten teacher shortlist

Australian makes the world's top ten teacher shortlistPlay03:35Rebecca West Source: SBSGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.95MB) The prestigious Global Teacher Prize has finalised its top ten teachers from around the globe - and one of them is from Australia.A small Sydney school has on its staff one of the best teachers in the world.Rebecca West has been shortlisted into the top ten finalists of the prestigious Global Teacher Prize.ShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23