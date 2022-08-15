Australian makes the world's top ten teacher shortlist

Rebecca West

Rebecca West Source: SBS

The prestigious Global Teacher Prize has finalised its top ten teachers from around the globe - and one of them is from Australia.

A small Sydney school has on its staff one of the best teachers in the world.

Rebecca West has been shortlisted into the top ten finalists of the prestigious Global Teacher Prize.

