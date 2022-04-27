Australia's worst inflation number in more than two decades

연방 총선, 생활비 압박 주요 이슈로/The increased cost of living continues to place more pressure on Australians.

연방 총선, 생활비 압박 주요 이슈로/The increased cost of living continues to place more pressure on Australians. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Consumer prices rose by 5.1 per cent over the past year and 2.1 per cent in the March quarter, with community groups saying many Australians are struggling to cope with the increased cost of living.

LISTEN TO
Australia's worst inflation number in more than two decades image

Ρεκόρ 20ετίας! Μεγάλη άνοδος του πληθωρισμού στην Αυστραλία

SBS Greek

27/04/202204:08
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Australia joins US in pledging more weapons for Ukraine while Russia threatens gas supplies to Poland

Πώς να ψηφίσετε στις Ομοσπονδιακές Εκλογές της Αυστραλίας

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government