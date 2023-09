Baked eggplant

Ingredients





Eggplants





Extra virgin olive oil





Pomegranate molasses





Fresh thyme





Method





Cut eggplants into 5 cm cubes, salt and let stand for 30 minutes.





Heat oven to 200C.





Wash the eggplant pieces and dry. Line a baking tray with baking paper and brush each piece of eggplant with olive oil and place on tray. Bake until golden and soft, turning once (about 20 minutes).





Serve with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses and a sprinkle of thyme leaves.