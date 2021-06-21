Barnaby Joyce is back as Australia's deputy prime minister!

Newly-elected Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce walks past a screen showing Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appearing via video link during QT.

Newly-elected Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce walks past a screen showing Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appearing via video link during QT. Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Barnaby Joyce has retaken the Nationals leadership in a change that could have broader implications for the Morrison government's climate change policy.

Former Nationals Leader Michael McCormack and his wife Catherine Shaw leave at the end of a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, 21.6.21.
Former Nationals Leader Michael McCormack and his wife Catherine Shaw leave at the end of a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, 21.6.21. Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Matthew Aristides Karakoulakis with his 98-year-old Greek grandmother

'My Aboriginal and Greek culture priceless lessons': The secret of Australia’s most influential lawyer

stroganoff tenderloin

Beef stroganoff with wine and mushroom sauce

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHINA TOUR

«Το εμπόριο ρέει πιο ελεύθερα»: Σε νέα εποχή οι σχέσεις Αυστραλίας-Κίνας

GREECE FETA FIGHT

Πώς η ακρίβεια στην Ελλάδα φτάνει και στην... Αυστραλία