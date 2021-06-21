Former Nationals Leader Michael McCormack and his wife Catherine Shaw leave at the end of a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, 21.6.21. Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Barnaby Joyce is back as Australia's deputy prime minister!
Newly-elected Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce walks past a screen showing Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appearing via video link during QT. Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Barnaby Joyce has retaken the Nationals leadership in a change that could have broader implications for the Morrison government's climate change policy.
Share