BBQ yogurt and thyme chicken

cooking

BBQ yoghurt and thyme chicken with tomato, haloumi and basil salad Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Do you crave something different for your BBQ? Angela Nicolettou has created a recipe to keep the chicken moist and succulent. Try it with a haloumi, tomatoe and basil salad.

BBQ yoghurt and thyme chicken

Ingredients

4 chicken thigh fillets

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Zest of a lemon

½ cup Greek yoghurt

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

Fresh thyme sprigs

Chopped parsley and lemon juice, to serve
READ MORE

Chicken with smoked paprika

Method

Add the chicken, garlic, yoghurt, lemon zest and thyme sprigs in a bowl, season and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until needed – overnight is good.

Heat a BBQ or grill and place the marinated chicken pieces on the heat. Turn once it has a good colour and cook the other side until it is cooked. You may need to turn the piece a couple of times. Cooking time will vary with the thickness of the pieces. Remove from heat and rest for 10mins before cutting into slices. Sprinkle with parley and add a squeeze of lemon before serving.
READ MORE

Chicken pie with homemade filo

Tomato, haloumi & basil salad

Ingredients

3 ripe tomatoes

½ red onion

100g haloumi cheese

½ cup fresh basil leaves

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbs petimezi (grape molasses)

Method

Slice tomatoes into wedges. Cut the haloumi into 5mm slices and then into sticks. Thinly slice red onion. To prepare salad, gently mix the tomatoes, onion, haloumi and basil leaves in a bowl. Drizzle with the olive oil and petimezi and season with salt and pepper.

More delicious recipes

READ MORE

Paella με κοτόπουλο

READ MORE

Ηilopites and Chicken in Red Sauce

READ MORE

Home made bread

READ MORE

Watermelon salad with rose syrup

Share

Latest podcast episodes

image002.jpg

Ελληνίδα καλλιτέχνις εκθέτει γλυπτό σε παράκτια έκθεση στο Bondi, Σύδνεϋ

Imbros & Gallipoli Revealed: Historian Jim Claven's new book tells the fascinating story of Imbros island and the Gallipoli Campaign

'From Imbros Over The Sea': The fascinating story of a Greek island in World War I

Eat the right food.

Cost-of-living crisis has almost half the population worried about getting enough to eat

bush-fire

Human remains found in a fire burning in south Queensland - NSW on alert