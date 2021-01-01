BBQ yogurt and thyme chicken

BBQ yoghurt and thyme chicken
Ingredients
4 chicken thigh fillets
2 cloves garlic, crushed
Zest of a lemon
½ cup Greek yoghurt
2 tbs extra virgin olive oil
Fresh thyme sprigs
Chopped parsley and lemon juice, to serve
Method
Add the chicken, garlic, yoghurt, lemon zest and thyme sprigs in a bowl, season and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until needed – overnight is good.
Heat a BBQ or grill and place the marinated chicken pieces on the heat. Turn once it has a good colour and cook the other side until it is cooked. You may need to turn the piece a couple of times. Cooking time will vary with the thickness of the pieces. Remove from heat and rest for 10mins before cutting into slices. Sprinkle with parley and add a squeeze of lemon before serving.
Tomato, haloumi & basil salad
Ingredients
3 ripe tomatoes
½ red onion
100g haloumi cheese
½ cup fresh basil leaves
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tbs petimezi (grape molasses)
Method
Slice tomatoes into wedges. Cut the haloumi into 5mm slices and then into sticks. Thinly slice red onion. To prepare salad, gently mix the tomatoes, onion, haloumi and basil leaves in a bowl. Drizzle with the olive oil and petimezi and season with salt and pepper.
