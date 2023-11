As part of our series "The World of Flavours" for today we propose a delicious beef with wine and mushroom sauce: Beef stroganoff.





Ingredients you will need:



400g beef fillet



1 onion



500g mushrooms



3 tablespoons of olive oil



1 tablespoon of mustard



1 tablespoon tomato paste



2 tablespoons of flour g.o.h.



70g white wine



1 beef cube dissolved in 500g water



150g yoghurt



1 tablespoon fresh parsley



2 tablespoon fresh thyme



Salt