A food that nourished Greeks in difficult times is bobota, a traditional recipe with cornmeal that resembles bread or a firm cake.



Bobota with feta cheese and yoghurt

Ingredients you will need:





150g cornflour



100g of flour



220g yoghurt



220ml milk



400g feta cheese



3 eggs



40g lemon juice



1 teaspoon of baking soda



1 teaspoon baking powder



220ml olive oil



Salt