Brazilian authorities arrest 1500 rioters

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has promised to protect democracy and punish the thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed and destroyed government buildings in an attack identical to the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.





The day after the riots, Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Orlando, where he is located, traveling there two days before Mr. da Silva took office as president, with abdominal pains, according to Brazilian newspaper O Globo.



