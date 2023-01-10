SBS Greek

Brazilian authorities arrest 1500 rioters

Three key government buildings were targeted by supporters of Brazil's far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Τρία κυβερνητικά κτίρια έγιναν στόχος υποστηρικτών του ακροδεξιού πρώην προέδρου της Βραζιλίας Ζαΐρ Μπολσονάρου Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency

Published 10 January 2023 at 4:35pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Available in other languages

Brazilian security forces arrested around 1,500 people after former president Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed government buildings in the capital Brasilia. The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has also taken a stand on what is happening in the Latin American country.

KEY POINTS
  • Rioters stormed government buildings in the capital Brasilia
  • A camp where many of them were staying was dismantled yesterday
  • Jair Bolsonaro admitted to a hospital in Florida, USA
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has promised to protect democracy and punish the thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed and destroyed government buildings in an attack identical to the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.

The day after the riots, Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Orlando, where he is located, traveling there two days before Mr. da Silva took office as president, with abdominal pains, according to Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

Mr Bolsonarο has been hospitalised several times in recent years with an intestinal blockage after being stabbed during the 2018 presidential campaign.
