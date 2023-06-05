Bruce Lehrmann: "I don't want people to remember me as the guy who could have raped Higgins"

BRUCE LEHRMANN TRIAL INQUIRY

Ο πρώην κυβερνητικός υπάλληλος Bruce Lehrmann αποχωρεί από το ACT Civil & Administrative Tribunal (ACAT) στην Καμπέρα Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann leaves open the possibility to sue Brittany Higgins, in his first television interview since his acquittal. Lehrmann was accused of raping his former colleague in Parliament in 2019.

The public watched Lehrmann's television interview on Network 7 with great interest.

Lehrmann, whose trial was abandoned due to jury misconduct last year, vehemently denied that he raped Ms Higgins, acknowledging that many people did not believe him.

"I accept that there will be 50 per cent of the country, probably more, who believe I am a rapist," he said.

Speaking about the night of the alleged incident, he said he and Ms. Higgins had no further contact once they entered Senator Linda Reynolds' office.

At the same time, he noted that he was trying to be a "gentleman" by helping Ms Higgins travel to Parliament.
