Bruce Lehrmann: "I don't want people to remember me as the guy who could have raped Higgins"

The public watched Lehrmann's television interview on Network 7 with great interest.





Lehrmann, whose trial was abandoned due to jury misconduct last year, vehemently denied that he raped Ms Higgins, acknowledging that many people did not believe him.





"I accept that there will be 50 per cent of the country, probably more, who believe I am a rapist," he said.





Speaking about the night of the alleged incident, he said he and Ms. Higgins had no further contact once they entered Senator Linda Reynolds' office.



