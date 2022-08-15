Building new domestic violence shelters

Woman looking outside the window.

Woman looking outside the window. Source: Getty

Dozens of new shelters for vulnerable women and children will be provided across the country, as part of a government plan to help victims of family violence.

Australians urged not to avoid cancer screening tests

How COVID-19 has changed the way we grieve

