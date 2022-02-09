Celebrating the International Greek Language Day- February 9th

More about this day in this interview, withy Dr Patricia Koromvokis, who is the head of the Greek Studies Program at Macquarie university. Η Δρ. Πατρίσια Κορομβόκη, επικεφαλής του Προγράμματος Eλληνικών Σπουδών στο Πανεπιστήμιο Macquarie. Source: Supplied Press Release:





'Far away (or near) we all learn Greek'





For the occasion of the International Day of Modern Greek language, which is celebrated on 9th of February 2022, the Modern Greek Studies Program of Macquarie University is presenting a video entitled 'Far away (or near) we all learn Greek' with brief messages from distinguished people from the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia, distinguished politicians from the Greek and Australian governments, academics, former and current students of the Modern Greek Studies Program. The message is that teaching and learning of Greek language is a compass of identity and culture, a means of thought and communication and a ‘bridge’ that connects Greece with Australia.





His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia, the Minister for Multiculturalism and Minister for Seniors NSW, the Hon. Mark Coure, MP, the Minister of Education and Religious Affairs of Greece, Niki Kerameus, the Secretary General for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy of Greece, Ioannis Chrysoulakis, the Member for Canterbury, NSW, Labor Party, Sophie Cotsis, MP, the Consul General of Greece in Sydney, Christos Karras, the Executive Dean of Faculty of Arts, Macquarie University Professor Martina Möllering, the President of Macquarie Greek Studies Foundation, Theophilus Premetis, the President of Greek students’ association MUGA, Sam Giovas and the Lecturer of Modern Greek Studies Program Macquarie University, Dr Patricia Koromvokis, have all kindly participated in this initiative of Modern Greek Studies Program of Macquarie University.



