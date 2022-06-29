Census: the number of Greeks in Australia has decreased, Greek is the 6th most spoken language

Greek Independence Day Celebration

Source: Getty Images/Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The number of Australian citizens declaring Greek ancestry has decreased by 3,744, with Greek being the 6th most spoken language other than English.

A total of 92,314 people declared that they were born in Greece and 16,737 in Cyprus, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data, in the census conducted on 10 August 2021.

Main Points

  • The number of people who speak Greek decreased
  • Greek language remained in 6th place
  • Fewer people declare Greek ancestry
The majority of those who say they were born in Greece are between the ages of 76-79 (15,642 people), with more than two-thirds, a total of 67,260 people, being over 65.

As for Cyprus, the largest number of those who say they were born in the Megalonisos are between 70 and 74 years old (2,769 people in total).

424,744 reported Greek origin, which corresponds to 1.6% of the total population of 25,422,788.

Culture
Census 2021: Auch unsere Bevölkerung ist gewachsen Source: SBS News
Compared to the 2016 census, this number is down slightly by 3,744 people.

The majority of Australian citizens of Greek origin live in Victoria 181,184 people, followed by New South Wales 141,627, South Australia 40,704, Queensland 32,702, Western Australia 16,117, the Australian Capital Territory 5,533, the Northern Territory 4,271 and Tasmania 2,602.

Cypriot citizens of Australian origin number 40,091, with the majority also found in Victoria 16,514, New South Wales 14,902, South Australia 3,561.

The smallest number is found in Tasmania, with only 160 citizens declaring Cypriot origin.

229,643 people claim to speak Greek at home, down 7,357 from the previous census.

Greek is the 6th most spoken language in Australia, other than English.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government