Census: the number of Greeks in Australia has decreased, Greek is the 6th most spoken language

A total of 92,314 people declared that they were born in Greece and 16,737 in Cyprus, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data, in the census conducted on 10 August 2021.





Main Points





The number of people who speak Greek decreased

Greek language remained in 6th place

Fewer people declare Greek ancestry

The majority of those who say they were born in Greece are between the ages of 76-79 (15,642 people), with more than two-thirds, a total of 67,260 people, being over 65.





As for Cyprus, the largest number of those who say they were born in the Megalonisos are between 70 and 74 years old (2,769 people in total).





424,744 reported Greek origin, which corresponds to 1.6% of the total population of 25,422,788.





Compared to the 2016 census, this number is down slightly by 3,744 people.





The majority of Australian citizens of Greek origin live in Victoria 181,184 people, followed by New South Wales 141,627, South Australia 40,704, Queensland 32,702, Western Australia 16,117, the Australian Capital Territory 5,533, the Northern Territory 4,271 and Tasmania 2,602.





Cypriot citizens of Australian origin number 40,091, with the majority also found in Victoria 16,514, New South Wales 14,902, South Australia 3,561.





The smallest number is found in Tasmania, with only 160 citizens declaring Cypriot origin.





229,643 people claim to speak Greek at home, down 7,357 from the previous census.



