Chicken with salsa verde

Chicken with salsa verde Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Salsa verde is Italy's equivalent to Greece's olive oil & lemon juice sauce, the well-known ladolemono. Easy to make and as versatile as ladolemono, salsa verde makes a useful addition to any table. Angela Nicolettou has the recipe.

BBQ chicken with salsa verde

Ingredients

4 chicken thigh fillets

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup Greek yoghurt

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

Lemon zest

Salsa verde

½ cup parsley

½ cup coriander

½ cup mint

½ cup basil

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tbs capers

2 tbs red wine vinegar

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

Method

Add the chicken, garlic, yoghurt and lemon zest in a bowl, season and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until needed – overnight is best.

For the salsa verde, finely chop all the herbs and mix with the olive oil, crushed garlic, vinegar and capers. Season to taste and add more vinegar or olive oil if needed.

Heat a BBQ or grill and place the marinated chicken pieces on the heat. Turn once it has a good colour and cook the other side until it is cooked. You may need to turn the piece a couple of times. Cooking time will vary with the thickness of the pieces. Remove from heat and rest for 10mins before cutting into slices.

Spoon over the salsa verde and serve.

