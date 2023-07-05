Soaring living costs trigger surge in child marriage and child labour force

Child Marriage

Φώτο αρχείου Source: YouTube

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Child marriage is increasing in the world's most marginalised communities.

Advocates are calling for a holistic approach to address the trend, as new a report by ActionAid shows rising living costs mean many girls and young women are forced to leave school and go out to work. 

A new report from women's rights organisation ActionAid has found these rapidly rising living costs are forcing many women in the world's most marginalised communities to leave school and enter child marriages or the child labour force.

More than 1,000 community members and leaders were surveyed across 14 countries - including Africa, Asia and the Caribbean - with countries like Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Myanmar among the worst affected.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced recurring fines for those not vaccinated.

Mitsotakis promises faster repayment of the 1st Memorandum

KMnnqTQ8.jpeg

Paul Nicolaou: The Greek-Cypriot Australian who was enchanted by the musical instrument of the angels

Woman Using Smartphone

Breaking down the digital barriers for people settling in Australia

Robotics 1.jpg

With the participation of students from Sparta, the robotics competition starts tomorrow in Sydney