Soaring living costs trigger surge in child marriage and child labour force

Advocates are calling for a holistic approach to address the trend, as new a report by ActionAid shows rising living costs mean many girls and young women are forced to leave school and go out to work.
A new report from women's rights organisation ActionAid has found these rapidly rising living costs are forcing many women in the world's most marginalised communities to leave school and enter child marriages or the child labour force.
More than 1,000 community members and leaders were surveyed across 14 countries - including Africa, Asia and the Caribbean - with countries like Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Myanmar among the worst affected.