Christodoulides & Scholz discussed European mediators - Merkel's name on the table

The president of Cyprus met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin last week.
Mr Christodoulides seeks greater EU involvement in the Cyprus issue as well as the appointment of a European mediator in the next round of discussions on the same issue.
He said that they have agreed to some actions that can be taken, but not for the time being.
President Christodoulides pointed out that Chancellor Solz's reports on the Cyprus issue were clear about Germany's readiness to contribute to the efforts to break the deadlock. Cyprus is pushing for the appointment of a EU mediator in the next round of negotiations on the Cyprus issue. Christodoulides, in response to a relevant question, said that he discussed the issue of the European Ombudsman with the German Chancellor as well as with the leaders of France and the Netherlands. He confirmed that names of personalities who could take on this role were also discussed — but he did not reveal the names. Christodoulides responding to a journalist's question in Berlin on the possibility of former German chancelor Merket taking on the role of the mediator said that “Mrs.. Merkel will, of course, be a person who can contribute, but whether she wants it or whether that is the choice of the European Union will be seen along the way. It should be a political figure who can speak directly with the Turkish President and that is the main issue".