Christmas stuffing with rice for chicken

One of the most delicious traditional Christmas and New Year's dishes is the stuffed turkey or in this case stuffed chicken.
Christmas rice stuffing for chicken
Ingredients you will need:
For the stuffing
2 tablespoons of butter
2 tablespoons of olive oil
1 cup of long grain rice
1 onion, finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic
200g chicken livers or 200g minced mix meat
1/2 cup of cognac
1 cup fresh thyme, finely chopped
1/4 cup chestnuts, boiled and peeled
1/4 cup roasted pine nuts
1/4 cup dried apricots or raisins
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1/2 tsp. cinnamon powder
2 bay leaves
Salt
Pepper
For the topping of the chicken
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons of mustard
2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
1 tablespoon of honey
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
Salt
Pepper