"The institutional framework is the main issue of the surveillance of the Greek Intelligence Service"

KEY POINTS
- Full interview with ERT
- What he said about his candidacy with New Democracy
- "The Greek borders in Evros and the islands are secure"
In an interview with ERT, former Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis referred to what he witnessed as head of the Greek Intelligence Service.
Mr. Chrysochoidis stressed that the problem in the case of surveillance is not who the Greek Intelligence Service falls under, but "what is the institutional framework that ensures guarantees so that the connections are made in a completely legal and constitutional way, respecting human rights".