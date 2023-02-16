"The institutional framework is the main issue of the surveillance of the Greek Intelligence Service"

ΒΟΥΛΗ - ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΑΣ ΔΙΟΙΚΗΣΗΣ, ΔΗΜΟΣΙΑΣ ΤΑΞΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣΥΝΗΣ (EUROKINISSI/ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ)

O πρώην υπουργός Μιχάλης Χρυσοχοΐδης Credit: Eurokinissi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Former Minister of Citizen Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis spoke about internal security issues, the revelations regarding the surveillance of the Greek Intelligence Service and his participation in the New Democracy's electoral list in the upcoming national elections.

KEY POINTS
  • Full interview with ERT
  • What he said about his candidacy with New Democracy
  • "The Greek borders in Evros and the islands are secure"
In an interview with ERT, former Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis referred to what he witnessed as head of the Greek Intelligence Service.

Mr. Chrysochoidis stressed that the problem in the case of surveillance is not who the Greek Intelligence Service falls under, but "what is the institutional framework that ensures guarantees so that the connections are made in a completely legal and constitutional way, respecting human rights".
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rahman Ali Jawed (Supplied).jpg

Interpreter program first step to helping migrants settle

Greek main bulletin.jpg

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων: Τετάρτη 15.02.2023

PHILIP LOWE BUSINESS FORUM SPEECH

Στόχος της αποθεματικής η πτώση του πληθωρισμού τονίζει ο επικεφαλής της τράπεζας Philip Lowe

sigaretta elettronica

Is vaping bad for you? What the experts say