Foreign interventions a threat to Australia's democracy, said the Home Secretary

Federal Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil (AAP).jpg

Home Secretary Clare O'Neil announced that Australia will not hesitate to name those countries that attempt to interfere with the country's political processes and revealed that Iran is monitoring Australian-Iranians living in Australia.


As Secretary of the Interior Claire O'Neil said yesterday in a speech at ANU University, Australia will name those countries that will be found to undermine the country's political processes,

She also said that Australian intelligence agencies will undertake to develop programmes for specific communities that have been identified as more at risk of becoming targets of foreign intervention.

Specifically he said that:

“We see it when diaspora communities peacefully protest about the actions of their governments back at home. In some instances, they will be photographed, harassed or followed as a result. We see it when members of those communities speak out publicly against violence or intimation in their home country.







