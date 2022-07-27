Complications in the first trimester of pregnancy: Dr George Abouyanni explains

Complications in the first trimester of pregnancy: Dr George Abouyanni explainsPlay08:39Επιπλοκές του πρώτου τριμήνου της κυοφορίας. Source: UnsplashGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.92MB) Complications in the first trimester of pregnancy: Dr George Abouyanni explainsLISTEN TOΠοιες είναι οι τρεις επιπλοκές στο πρώτο τρίμηνο της κυοφορίας;SBS Greek27/07/202208:39PlayΥγεία και Ευεξία. Source: SBS GreekShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government