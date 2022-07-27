Complications in the first trimester of pregnancy: Dr George Abouyanni explains

Επιπλοκές του πρώτου τριμήνου της κυοφορίας.

Επιπλοκές του πρώτου τριμήνου της κυοφορίας. Source: Unsplash

Complications in the first trimester of pregnancy: Dr George Abouyanni explains

greek_7e7e9692-7e6a-4c58-a1e0-733347499d23.mp3 image

Ποιες είναι οι τρεις επιπλοκές στο πρώτο τρίμηνο της κυοφορίας;

SBS Greek

27/07/202208:39
Υγεία και Ευεξία.
Υγεία και Ευεξία. Source: SBS Greek
