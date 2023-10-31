Cost-of-living crisis has almost half the population worried about getting enough to eat

A new report has found almost half of Australia's population feels anxious about going hungry with the cost of food and groceries the chief contributor to food insecurity.

Australia's cost-of-living pressures are many and varied and this year's Foodbank Australia Hunger Report has found the cost of food and groceries is the number one cause of food insecurity and almost half the population is concerned about going hungry.

The report reveals 48 per cent of the general population is anxious or worried about getting consistent access to adequate food.

Food insecurity is when a person lacks regular access to enough safe and nutritious food for normal growth and development and an active and healthy life.
