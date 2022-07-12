COVID-19: The number one cause of death in Australia

Human immunity is being challenged by new strains of Omicron that are spreading rapidly across the Australian winter landscape alongside influenza and other respiratory infections. The health system is overloaded. There are thousands of new cases every day. Today 55 deaths were announced, only in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.





Every week at least 300 lives are being lost to COVID-19 across the country, while the coronavirus is already the number one cause of death in Australia this year, it has overtaken coronary heart disease, Australian Health Minister Mark Butler told 3AW.





Looking at the new data, Australia's Chief Health Commission recommended reducing the re-infection period from 12 weeks to 28 days. That is, from about 3 months to one month. A recommendation already adopted by Victoria, NSW, the Capital Territory and Western Australia.



