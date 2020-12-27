COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Athens

COVID-19 vaccines arrives in AthensPlay04:35 Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.32MB) First batch of 9,750 anti-coronavirus vaccines arrives in Athens.This article is available only in Greek.ShareLatest podcast episodesΕλληνίδα καλλιτέχνις εκθέτει γλυπτό σε παράκτια έκθεση στο Bondi, Σύδνεϋ'From Imbros Over The Sea': The fascinating story of a Greek island in World War ICost-of-living crisis has almost half the population worried about getting enough to eatHuman remains found in a fire burning in south Queensland - NSW on alert