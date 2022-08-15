COVID update: Restrictions further eased and a trans-Tasman travel bubble flagged

A welcome home scene at the airport

A welcome home scene at the airport Source: Getty Images

In this week’s COVID-19 update, more restrictions have been eased in time for holiday celebrations, NSW has new guidelines for visitors to aged care facilities and news on a trans-Tasman travel bubble in early 2021.

More coronavirus restrictions have been eased in Queensland and South Australia, in time for holiday celebrations.

South Australians are now able to have up to 50 people gather at their home, and order a drink while standing at the pub.

Weddings, funerals and private licensed functions are allowed with 200 guests, while gyms and cinemas have also had their capacity boosted.

A public health order for South Australia has also been repealed with border restrictions no longer in place.

And dance floors have returned to all Queensland venues, including pubs, clubs and nightclubs, provided dancers abide by the two-square-metre rule.

Read more in Greek
here.


