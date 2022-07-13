Cruise ships post-pandemic return to Tasmania

Cruise ships post-pandemic return to TasmaniaPlay07:04Cruise ships post-pandemic return to Tasmania Source: UnsplashGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.47MB) The Weekly Report from Hobart, Tasmania.LISTEN TOΕπιστρέφουν τα κρουαζιερόπλοια στην ΤασμανίαSBS Greek13/07/202207:04PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗPrime Minister Anthony Albanese in Suva, Fiji, to attend the Pacific Island Forum leaders' meetingNo more free RAT COVID tests from the end of JulyShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government