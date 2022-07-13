No more free RAT COVID tests from the end of July

A rapid antigen test (RAT) showing a negative result. Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE

The Federal Government has no intention of renewing relief measures such as benefits for those suffering from COVID-19 and losing wages or free RAT tests for pensioners and vulnerable citizens, which will stop at the end of this month.

