No more free RAT COVID tests from the end of July

No more free RAT COVID tests from the end of JulyPlay04:48A rapid antigen test (RAT) showing a negative result. Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGEThe Federal Government has no intention of renewing relief measures such as benefits for those suffering from COVID-19 and losing wages or free RAT tests for pensioners and vulnerable citizens, which will stop at the end of this month.This podcast is in Greek.For more in English visit SBS News.READ MORECOVID-19: The number one cause of death in AustraliaΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑThink before you dial: Police urge public to save Triple Zero calls for emergenciesCOVID-19: The number one cause of death in Australia